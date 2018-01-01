Hello Web Design book

Learn basic design theory, design thinking, and shortcuts, aimed at developers, marketers, and non-designers. Available as eBooks, paperback, and videos.

Learn design fundamentals and shortcuts to help you learn design.

Beginner design books assume you want to become an expert designer. What if you want to learn just enough to complement your existing work? Hello Web Design will teach you the basics about design (no history!) and give you shortcuts so you can immediately become a better designer.

Raised over $22,000 on Kickstarter from over 700 backers.

Hello Web Design is available as a video course, paperback book, or eBooks.

This may have been my favorite talk of the convention. What I loved most was that Tracy didn't waste time talking about meaningless theory. She told me exactly why my website was shite to look at, and even more importantly, how to fix it.

— Mark Knapik at PHP[Tek] in May 2017

What you'll learn

Walkthrough the stages of design

Learn the steps of designing to help you go from idea, to blank paper, to prototypes, to launched project.

Shortcuts on choosing colors

Forget choosing colors randomly on a color wheel   find out the best shortcuts to get you a great color palette fast.

The basics of fonts

Learn the differences between fonts, basic typography, and where to find (and narrow down) great typefaces.

Demystifying white space

You know it's important, but how to use it? We'll go through where white space can help your design the most.

Where to find images and icons

Great imagery can make a design. Learn some easy tips on how to use imagery and great resources on where to find it.

The importance of user experience

Design isn't how it looks   it's how it works. Learn how your visual design ties into the user-experience.

And more!

Table of Contents

Five chapters, two mega sections, 170 pages, over a hundred examples and shortcuts.

Packages available

The Videos + eBooks

Learn web design fundamentals and shortcuts with the complete Hello Web Design package. Aimed at developers, programmers, marketers — anyone who isn't a designer — the Hello Web Design books and screencasts will help anyone get confident to start doing design themselves.

Package contains:

  • 17 videos and screencasts — go through the book with the author, Tracy, introducing you to each chapter and screencasting all recommendations from the book.
  • Hosted on the Coach platform so you can keep track of your progress.
  • The eBook in three formats — the PDF (designed by Tracy), .ePub, and .mobi/Kindle.
The Paperback (eBook included)

Hello Web Design paperback

Learn better with a physical book? I got you! This package contains the eBook (in all three formats) plus the paperback book. Shipping extra.

Just the eBook

The digital book, lovingly designed by Tracy herself. Comes in PDF, .mobi, and .ePub formats.

