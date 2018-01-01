Beginner design books assume you want to become an expert designer. What if you want to learn just enough to complement your existing work? Hello Web Design will teach you the basics about design (no history!) and give you shortcuts so you can immediately become a better designer.
Raised over $22,000 on Kickstarter from over 700 backers.
This may have been my favorite talk of the convention. What I loved most was that Tracy didn't waste time talking about meaningless theory. She told me exactly why my website was shite to look at, and even more importantly, how to fix it.— Mark Knapik at PHP[Tek] in May 2017
Learn the steps of designing to help you go from idea, to blank paper, to prototypes, to launched project.
Forget choosing colors randomly on a color wheel find out the best shortcuts to get you a great color palette fast.
Learn the differences between fonts, basic typography, and where to find (and narrow down) great typefaces.
You know it's important, but how to use it? We'll go through where white space can help your design the most.
Great imagery can make a design. Learn some easy tips on how to use imagery and great resources on where to find it.
Design isn't how it looks it's how it works. Learn how your visual design ties into the user-experience.
Five chapters, two mega sections, 170 pages, over a hundred examples and shortcuts.
Learn web design fundamentals and shortcuts with the complete Hello Web Design package. Aimed at developers, programmers, marketers — anyone who isn't a designer — the Hello Web Design books and screencasts will help anyone get confident to start doing design themselves.
Package contains:
Learn better with a physical book? I got you! This package contains the eBook (in all three formats) plus the paperback book. Shipping extra.
The digital book, lovingly designed by Tracy herself. Comes in PDF, .mobi, and .ePub formats.
